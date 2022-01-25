Second NYPD Officer Dies From Injuries Sustained During Harlem Ambush

New York City Police Department (NYPD) Officer Wilbert Mora is the second cop to die from injuries sustained during an ambush in a Harlem apartment building, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Tuesday.

It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora. Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy. pic.twitter.com/8JiWGbUYTn — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 25, 2022

Mora, 27, and his partner, Officer Jason Rivera, 22, were both ambushed and shot during a domestic violence call on Friday, according to the New York Post. Rivera died on the same day, but Mora lived for two more days while doctors struggled to remove the bullet lodged in his brain.

On Thursday and Friday, we will tender a final salute to our fallen hero, Police Officer Jason Rivera. We respectfully ask for your support.#FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/qtuaSCzfee — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) January 24, 2022

Police responding to the domestic violence call tried to talk the suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, in a back room in an Harlem apartment building when McNeil opened fire. McNeil shot Mora and Rivera before a third officer fatally wounded McNeil, who died from his injuries on Monday, according to CNN. (RELATED: Shooting At Hotel Leaves One Officer Dead, Another Fighting For Their Life)

Mora joined the police department in 2018, according to the New York Post. As of Tuesday, nearly $300,000 had been raised on website fundthefirst.com for the families of the fallen officers.

“Wilbert Mora was a hero. He served his city, protected his community and gave his life for our safety,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet. “Our hearts are heavy. Our city is in mourning. To his family, loved ones, and brothers and sisters in the NYPD: Your city is standing with you today and always.”