‘Ozark’ Star Alfonso Herrera Says The Ending Of The Show Is ‘Exponentially’ More ‘Mind-Blowing’ Than What Fans Have Already Seen

It sounds like the second half of “Ozark” season four is going to be crazy.

The first seven episodes of the final season of the hit Netflix show dropped this past Friday, and it was awesome. (RELATED: ‘Ozark’ Fans Are Speechless After Multiple Shocking Deaths)

Not only was it awesome, but fans were thrown a major twist to close out the mid-season finale. Now, it sounds like the rest of the final season will be even crazier.

‘Ozark’ Fans Are Speechless After Multiple Shocking Deaths https://t.co/xlO3z36Snh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 24, 2022

“There’s a bigger dog, always. It’s the story of life. And who knows what’s going to happen in part two. What I can say is: if you think it’s mind-blowing what happened in part one, part two is exponentially…It’s mind-blowing,” Alfonso Herrera, who plays Javi, said when talking about the shocking deaths we saw at the end of episode seven during an interview on BroBible’s “Post-Credit Podcast.”

Ozark returned for season four with a bang, and it’s great to have fun entertainment back on TV. Hollywood should try to create more shows like Ozark and Yellowstone instead of woke garbage everyone hates. pic.twitter.com/8vwusv0Snj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 24, 2022

As a huge “Ozark” fan, I can’t tell you how happy I am to hear this update from Herrera. It sounds like we’re in for a crazy conclusion.

The first seven episodes of season four were straight fire. Now, Herrera is out here amping up fans even more.

If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, I have to wonder or not if you’re a real fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

It’s just a damn shame we didn’t get all of season four at once. I literally cruised through the first half in less than 48 hours.

Now, fans are just sitting around waiting for part two, and we’re waiting on pins and needles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Ozark” updates as we have them.