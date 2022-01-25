Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Sends Incredibly Stupid Tweet After Spraying Champagne On Fans

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews sent an all-time stupid tweet after her little champagne stunt.

Matthews has been getting dragged by the entire internet after she made the foolish decision to spray champagne on random strangers after the Chiefs beat the Bills. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn’t want anyone to have to go to jail tonight pic.twitter.com/ggcJN6Vxfl — Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) January 24, 2022

Instead of apologizing for getting worked up in the moment, she decided to play the victim card! She tweeted late Monday night, “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.”

I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022

It’s hard to put into words how unbearable this woman is. It’s honestly shocking and her tone-deaf tweet doesn’t help.

Again, she sprayed champagne on complete strangers like they were peasants and she was royalty. Does she truly not understand why people are upset?

Her entitled attitude is nothing short of stunning.

If she wanted to regain control of the situation, all she had to do was say that she got super excited, didn’t stop to think about what she was doing and she regrets it. Then, she could offer to buy the section a beer.

Boom! Problem goes away and she comes out looking great. Instead she decided to play the victim card and somehow looks even worse.

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Behaves In Pathetic Fashion After Winning. Should She Be Ashamed? https://t.co/c7MwnRMKJC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 25, 2022

Patrick Mahomes needs to tell his family to fly way under the radar because they’re turning the country against the Chiefs, and that’s not an understatement at all.