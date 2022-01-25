Anchorman Bryan Hofmann Proposes To Fellow News Broadcaster Live On Air

A local anchor for Reno’s KTVN 2 News proposed to his girlfriend and fellow broadcaster live on air Sunday night.

Anchor Bryan Hofmann and fellow broadcaster Michelle Lorenzo met in the newsroom three years ago, according to Lorenzo’s Instagram post. Lorenzo was closing out a segment Sunday night on KTVN 2 News when Hofmann took the opportunity to propose. (RELATED: Russian Police Officers Pull Off Terrifying Marriage Proposal Prank In Viral Video)

“All the memories we’ve made, I want to continue making them,” Hofmann said, taking Lorenzo’s hand and pulling out an engagement ring from his pocket. “I want to be your partner in the news and I want to be your partner in life.”

Lorenzo said yes.

“Future Mrs. Hofmann here,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone involved in @bryanhofmann_news crazy on air proposal.”

“We met in the newsroom more than three years ago, so we’ve really gone full circle,” Lorenzo added. “I’m such a lucky gal!”

In 2020, WFLA News Channel 8 daytime co-host Miranda Roldán was proposed to by her boyfriend Richard Gomez live on air, according to WFLA.

Roldán was asked if she had a “favorite engagement story,” according to WFLA. Before she could answer, Gomez, an army reservist, appeared on a video monitor where he asked Roldán to marry him.

She said yes.