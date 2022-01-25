REPORT: Jaxson Hayes Faces 12 Criminal Charges After Alleged Altercation With The Police

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes is facing multiple criminal charges.

Back in 2021, Hayes allegedly got into a massive altercation with multiple police officers after police responded to a potential situation between him and a woman in Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When police confronted the NBA player, things allegedly went off the rails and got physical.

According to TMZ, Hayes has been charged with a total of 12 charges related to the alleged incident, including “inflicting corporal injury (domestic violence charge), destroying property, use of force, resisting a police officer, using force and violence against an LAPD member, amongst other charges.”

As always, Hayes has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, these sound like some pretty serious charges. “Using force and violence against an LAPD member” sounds like something you don’t want to be convicted of.

TMZ reported that he’s facing time behind bars if convicted, but didn’t specify how much time he might get if convicted.

My advice to Hayes is to get the best lawyer he can afford. You don’t want to battle this situation with some C-list attorney.

Hopefully, the justice system can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it appropriately. It sounds like a very serious situation.