REPORT: Wisconsin Is A ‘Serious Contender To Sign’ Caleb Williams

The Wisconsin Badgers are reportedly seriously in the mix to add Caleb Williams.

The former Oklahoma quarterback hasn’t announced a transfer destination yet, but the belief has been that he would land at USC or LSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, according to On3.com, the Badgers are a “serious contender to” sign the dual-threat quarterback.

Wisconsin has emerged as a true contender to land quarterback Caleb Williams, per On3’s @HamiltonESPN. According to On3’s transfer portal rankings, Williams is the top-rated quarterback and prospect available. Story: https://t.co/yA1VEA1lgI — On3 (@On3sports) January 25, 2022

I don’t want to get my hopes up too much, but there is apparently some serious smoke to this situation between the Badgers and Williams.

As we all know, wherever there’s smoke, there’s fire. At the very least, it’s time to start asking some questions.

This one is turning fast. Put my pick in for Wisconsin to land Caleb Williams earlier this afternoon. https://t.co/FGDtsDko2a — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) January 25, 2022

If the Badgers do land Williams (I’m trying my best to remain realistic), he would immediately take the starting job from Graham Mertz.

As much as we all hoped Mertz would be great, he just hasn’t panned out. Williams has a way higher ceiling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb)

Let’s hope it happens. If it does, I will go absolutely crazy!