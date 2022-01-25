Editorial

REPORT: Wisconsin Is A ‘Serious Contender To Sign’ Caleb Williams

LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 23: Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the fourth quarter at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

The Wisconsin Badgers are reportedly seriously in the mix to add Caleb Williams.

The former Oklahoma quarterback hasn’t announced a transfer destination yet, but the belief has been that he would land at USC or LSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, according to On3.com, the Badgers are a “serious contender to” sign the dual-threat quarterback.

I don’t want to get my hopes up too much, but there is apparently some serious smoke to this situation between the Badgers and Williams.

As we all know, wherever there’s smoke, there’s fire. At the very least, it’s time to start asking some questions.

If the Badgers do land Williams (I’m trying my best to remain realistic), he would immediately take the starting job from Graham Mertz.

As much as we all hoped Mertz would be great, he just hasn’t panned out. Williams has a way higher ceiling.

 

Let’s hope it happens. If it does, I will go absolutely crazy!