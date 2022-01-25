‘The View’ Silences Lisa Ling After She Tries To Criticize Biden For Calling Doocy A ‘Son Of A B*tch’

The ladies of “The View” silenced guest co-host Lisa Ling after she attempted to criticize President Joe Biden for calling Peter Doocy a “stupid son-of-a-bitch” on a hot-mic moment.

During a panel discussion Tuesday, Ling said she thought Biden should “apologize” to the “American people” after the president cursed at the Fox News White House Correspondent. “Don’t you think he should apologize to the American people,” Ling tried to say, before co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected with a “No” and brought up former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: ‘Are You No Longer Going To Shut It Down?’: Doocy Presses Biden On COVID Policy)

“No, I don’t think he should apologize to the American people,” Goldberg shared.

“Did Trump apologize for calling Jim Acosta a rude, terrible person,” Joy Behar jumped in. “Abby Phillips, ‘questions are stupid,’ etc. Well then he did apologize, so he did.” (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

“But I just think that he should acknowledge that he was a poor example for,” Ling reiterated.

“No, I’m sorry, that he should acknowledge he’s human,” Whoopi replied. “Because that happens sometimes when people ask you endless, stupid questions from one particular place, and sometimes you just lose it for a second.”

“The difference is he said, ‘Okay, let me call him and apologize because that happens,'” she added. “I think that, for me, is the representation of what a human being, as president, should be. Yeah, an adult.”

“I hear you, Whoopi,” Ling answered and tried once again to speak before Behar interjected again, saying the incident showed the difference between Trump and Biden.

“Let us not forget said the press is the enemy of the people,” Behar explained. “Even Chris Wallace acknowledged that in 2019. He said ‘I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct, sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.’ So, okay, so the stupid s.o.b. he says. It’s nothing to what Trump said or did.”

“I agree with you, but we can’t keep comparing him to Trump,” Ling tried to say before she got interrupted, once again.

Behar replied, “Yes we can,” and said that she “will.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said Doocy’s question was a “sarcastic” one. Goldberg replied that Doocy is

“smart enough to know” what he was asking. She also said that the reporter “got what he wanted.”

Before the hot mic moment, Doocy had asked Biden if “inflation” would be a “political liability” during a press conference Monday. Doocy said Biden called him that night, and the two shared some kind words. He also said the president told him, “it’s nothing personal, pal.” Doocy made a point to suggest that the president didn’t actually apologize.