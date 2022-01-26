Actor Michael Rapaport Films A Man Allegedly Robbing A Rite Aid As Security Does Nothing

Actor Michael Rapaport recently found himself in a wild situation at a Rite Aid.

The popular actor shared a TikTok video of a man allegedly robbing a Rite Aid and walking out with a bag of stuff as a security guard stood there and did nothing! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, Rapoport said “I’m looking at this sh*t. This motherf**ker! This dude! I can’t believe I’m seeing this sh*t.” The actor claimed the man had stolen condoms, shampoo and more!

You can watch the absurd video below.

Welcome to America in 2022! You can apparently rob a store right in front of a security guard and literally nothing will happen to you.

The guy threw on a mask, allegedly tossed some condoms in a bag and walked right out.

What did I just witness? Dude went straight shopping pic.twitter.com/0vQRCpGsVv — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 25, 2022

For the record, this is becoming a shockingly regular thing that happens in some parts of the country. Where laws aren’t really enforced, such as San Francisco, people run into stores, steal stuff and just leave!

How the hell are we a civilized society when businesses are just getting picked clean and nobody does anything?

Was Rapaport’s video funny? Without a doubt, but I’d also argue it’s sad as all hell and a pathetic reflection of where we’re at in 2022. We can’t tolerate a society where criminals do whatever they want.