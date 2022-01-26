Antonio Brown Claims The Buccaneers Offered Him $200,000 To Go To ‘The Crazy House’

Antonio Brown has made a shocking claim about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown was cut by the Buccaneers after he melted down in epic fashion against the Jets, and it’s likely his NFL career is over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the Bucs apparently attempted to pay him a large sum of money to seek help before cutting him loose.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Antonio Brown After He Strips Down And Quits https://t.co/jZwIkxg4tf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

“These guys, the Tampa Bay Bucs, tried to make an agreement with me to give me $200,000 to go to the crazy house so these guys look like they know what they’re talking about,” Brown claimed during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Sports.”

AB’s lawyer Sean Burstyn added that the Bucs wanted Brown to receive “intensive mental health treatment.” You can watch Burstyn’s and Brown’s full comments below.

In his first TV interview since being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bryant Gumbel interviews controversial NFL star Antonio Brown and his lawyer Sean Burstyn. Catch a new episode of #RealSports tonight on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/Cx7IXClj7C — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) January 25, 2022

I’m not sure why AB thinks this is some kind of own on the Bucs, but it really only paints the team in a better light.

They offered him enough money to buy a house in some parts of this country to seek help. Whether he thinks he needs help or not, it’s not a bad gesture from the team.

OnlyFans Superstar Claims Antonio Brown Snuck Her Into The Team Hotel For A Wild Sex Session https://t.co/xg5yQhFaxx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2022

Yet, he’s on TV framing it like it’s a negative. There’s really no other way for me to interpret his comments. He didn’t sound impressed with the idea at all.

Imagine scoffing at the idea of making $200,000 to speak with someone about your mental health. It makes no sense. Even if you’re totally fine, what’s the downside?

Again, we’re talking about someone who stormed off the field and quit on his team. Does AB really not understand why some people might think he has issues?

Antonio Brown Strips Down, Appears To Quit During The Game https://t.co/h7F7Ne9xf0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

As I’ve said before, he should probably stop talking and drawing so much attention to himself. He’s not helping his cause at all.