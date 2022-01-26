Chiefs’ Fans Pull Off Class Act After Donating $255,000 To Buffalo Children’s Hospital After Playoffs Win

Chiefs’ fans pulled off a class act after donating more than $250,000 to a Buffalo Children’s Hospital after the team beat the Bills in overtime during the playoffs.

It all started after a call went out to fans of Chiefs Kingdom to "donate $13 to Josh Allen's foundation to commemorate the drive that tied the game with just 13 seconds left and the best playoff game in Chiefs history," a post on Twitter read. The post included a link to the Patricia Allen Fund so fans could donate to the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo, reported Bills Wire Wednesday.

Suggesting all Chiefs fans donate $13 to Josh Allen’s foundation to commemorate the drive that tied the game with just 13 seconds left and the best playoff game in Chiefs history Donate here: https://t.co/X6McN7SB59 Much respect to #BillsMafia from #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/FfxwQ1164T — Chiefs Kingdom Memes (@ChiefsMMZ) January 25, 2022

The hospital sent out a statement Tuesday on Twitter saying, "Despite a heartbreaking @BuffaloBills loss Sunday night, our hearts are warm this morning waking up to $13 donations coming from @ChiefsMMZ @Chiefs fans!"

Despite a heartbreaking @BuffaloBills loss Sunday night, our hearts are warm this morning waking up to $13 donations coming from @ChiefsMMZ @Chiefs fans! Thank you all so much, your support helps ensure great care for the kids and families in WNY @JoshAllenQB — Oishei Children’s Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 25, 2022

By end of the day Wednesday, the hospital posted a new tweet with an update that the donations had reached more than $250,000.

Thank you @OxfordPennant for your continued partnership and helping our hospital here in Buffalo! That brings the total to an incredible $255,017! Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for this amazing support for our children’s hospital and the kids & families we care for. #BillsMafia https://t.co/v7scUOGudo — Oishei Children’s Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 26, 2022

