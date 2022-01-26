Chris VanSant Discusses Delta Force Vs. SEAL Team 6

Chris VanSant has weighed in on the Delta Force vs. SEAL Team 6 debate.

As everyone knows, I love asking people in the military if they think ST6 or Delta is more elite. Seeing as how I was interviewing a former member of The Unit, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to ask.

“Army 100%,” VanSant responded when I asked him if he’d take his former unit or SEAL Team 6 as the more elite squad.

With a smile on his face, he also added that he has a lot of friends on the Navy side, and it’s clear he has a lot of respect for the guys in DEVGRU. He also broke down how ST6 has evolved over time compared to Delta Force.

Check out his full comments below.

For the record, I think Delta is winning this question by a decent margin, but it’s maybe closer than some people would have assumed.

For those of you who haven’t seen Rob O’Neill’s breakdown of the same question, you can see it below.

Is SEAL Team 6 or Delta Force better off in a bar fight? I asked Osama Bin Laden shooter Rob O’Neill (@mchooyah) and he gave an AWESOME answer. ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/Wc07NW8tpG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 23, 2021

Also, make sure to catch the entire interview if you haven’t seen it already. Trust me when I say it’s worth your time!