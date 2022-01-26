‘Her Legacy Is Already Written’: CNN’s Bakari Sellers Says Pelosi Should ‘Hang Up The Cleats’ As House Speaker

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers said Tuesday that he believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should “hang up the cleats” before the 2022 midterm elections so other House Democrats can take on leadership roles.

Sellers went on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and responded to Pelosi’s announcement Tuesday that she will seek reelection by saying that it’s time for new Democratic leadership, both in the House and the party.

“I firmly believe that it’s time for new leadership in the House Democratic Caucus. I think it’s time for new leadership throughout the Democratic Party,” Sellers said. “Not only do we have to get younger, but we have to be more vibrant and have to have bigger and bolder ideas to bring in a new generation of voters.”

Pelosi announced Tuesday that she would run for reelection in the 2022 midterm elections. She was first elected to the House in 1987.

“Nancy Pelosi will go down in history as probably the greatest speaker of all time,” Sellers added. “So, her legacy is already written.”

“But there comes a time, whether or not you’re Nancy Pelosi, or whether or not you’re, you know, Tom Brady, that sometimes you have to hang up the cleats when it comes to being leader of your particular party or leader of your organization,” Sellers said. “And I think she recognizes that.”

Pelosi is also reportedly considering another run for Speaker of the House after 2022, despite a term-limit agreement for the three top House Democratic leaders. (RELATED: ‘Strategically Poised To Hold The House’ – Pelosi Sends Note To Dems Saying They Are ‘Preparing For Victory One Year Out’)

“Part of being a great leader is knowing when it’s time to turn the reins over,” Sellers said.

As of Tuesday, 29 House Democrats are set to retire ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, compared to 14 House Republicans, according to NPR.