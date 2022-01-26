Dan Bongino Permanently Banned From YouTube

Conservative talk show host Dan Bongino had both of his YouTube accounts permanently banned Wednesday, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Bongino’s second channel, the Dan Bongino Show Clips, was initially suspended and demonetized for seven days after Bongino posted a video in which he said masks were “useless” in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, violating YouTube’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. Bongino then attempted to upload a video within the seven-day suspension period on his main channel, resulting in a permanent ban for both accounts, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to the DCNF.

Bongino’s ban was first reported by The Hill. (RELATED: Twitter Permanently Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Personal Account)

“We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” the YouTube spokesperson told the DCNF. “When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension.”

Bongino will not be able to create a new YouTube account in the future, the spokesperson said. The talk show host’s main account had 900,000 subscribers at the time of its deletion, according to The Hill.

“If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels,” the spokesperson said.

Bongino maintains an active presence on alternative social media sites and regularly posts videos to video sharing platform Rumble.

The Bongino Report’s Twitter account responded to the ban by mocking YouTube.

“Hilarious watching the @YouTube communists desperately try to save face after we told them to go f%^* themselves,” the account tweeted. “They’re claiming we ‘tried to evade suspension.’ Really? By posting a final video LITERALLY titled ‘Why I’m Leaving YouTube’?

Hilarious watching the @YouTube communists desperately try to save face after we told them to go f%^* themselves.

They’re claiming we “tried to evade suspension.” Really? By posting a final video LITERALLY titled “Why I’m Leaving YouTube”? 🤦🤦 — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) January 26, 2022

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.