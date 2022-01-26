Disney Says It Plans To ‘Take A Different Approach’ To Dwarves In ‘Snow White’ Following Peter Dinklage Criticism

Disney said it plans to “take a different approach” to dwarves in the live-action remake of the 1937 classic “Snow White” following criticism from actor Peter Dinklage.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a Disney spokesperson shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” the statement added. (RELATED: Disney Releases New Clip Of ‘WandaVision’ With A Reference To ‘The Avengers’)

“You’re still making that f—ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together,” says Peter Dinklage. “What the f–k are you doing, man?” He’s not wrong. #RepresentationMatters #LPProblems https://t.co/iiW8rnE4qW — Rebecca Cokley (@RebeccaCokley) January 25, 2022

During the “Game of Thrones” star’s recent appearance on the Marc Maron “WTF” podcast, Dinklage said he was a “little taken aback when they [Disney] were very proud to cast a Latina actress [Rachel Zegler] as Snow White” but still telling the “fucking backward story” about dwarfs living in a cave. The comments come at the 43:40 minute mark. (RELATED: Dinklage On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Still Upset About The Ending: ‘Move On.’)

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there,” the 52-year-old actor shared. “It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that fucking backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together?”

“What the fuck are you doing, man?” he added. “Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

The Disney film has been in development for three years. Zegler will be joined by superstars like “Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot and Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap, the outlet noted.