Trump Tees Up A Golfball, Says He’ll Be ’47th’ President Of The United States

Former President Donald Trump said he will be the 47th president amid speculation he will mount a bid against President Joe Biden in 2024, according to a widely circulated video posted Wednesday.

“First on tee, 45th president of the United States,” a man says while filming Trump tee up a golf ball while playing a round at one of the former president’s golf courses.

“45th and 47th,” Trump quickly responds.

“47th, yes, I love that,” the cameraman said while others on the course clapped.

45th President – Donald J. #Trump ✅

47th President – Donald J. Trump 📆 pic.twitter.com/JVQlfRxMvf — 🇺🇸WRN (WE R NEWS)🇺🇸 (@WhiteRabbitNew2) January 26, 2022

It is unclear when the video is from.

Trump has hinted several times at a possible run in 2024. During a May interview with The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens, Trump said he was “absolutely enthused” and looked “forward to doing an announcement at the right time.” (RELATED: Andrew Yang Predicts Biden Won’t Run In 2024, Says Democrats Need A New Candidate To Beat Trump)

“It’s very early, but I think people are going to be very, very happy … when I make a certain announcement,” Trump said. “For campaign finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing. Otherwise, I’d give you an answer that I think you’d be very happy with. So we are looking at this very, very seriously.”

Trump also alluded to running — and winning — after he said he would not dine with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife the “next time I’m in the White House.”