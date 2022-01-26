Geraldo Rivera Says Kamala Harris Could Be ‘Terrific’ Supreme Court Justice On Fox’s ‘The Five’

Political commentator Geraldo Rivera said that Vice President Kamala Harris would be “terrific” on the Supreme Court on Fox News’ “The Five” Wednesday.



“She [Harris] could be a terrific Supreme Court Justice, an appointment for life. She’s only in her fifties; she’d be there for 30 years,” Rivera said.

President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court in February of 2020.

“It’s not going to happen,” Rivera continued. “They’ve already put out the D.C. Circuit Judge Brown Jackson, the South Carolina District Judge Michelle Childs, Leondra Kruger — all black women. It’s interesting. It’s definitely affirmative action, right? As they’re considering the seminal affirmative case against Harvard and the University of North Carolina. So, it is ironic.” (RELATED: Psaki Says Biden ‘Stands By’ His Promise To Nominate A Black Woman To Supreme Court)

Rivera immediately received pushback from his co-hosts, including Jesse Watters. “What about a Puerto Rican?” Watters asked.

“They have one,” Geraldo responded.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could potentially be a candidate to receive the Supreme Court nomination. The Senate already confirmed Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

During her confirmation hearing, Jackson stated that her only focus was “the arguments, the facts and the law.”

“I don’t think that race plays a role in the kind of judge that I have been and would be,” Jackson said. “I’m doing a certain thing when I get my cases. I’m looking at the arguments, the facts and the law. I’m methodically and intentionally setting aside personal views, any other inappropriate considerations, and I would think that race would be the kind of thing that would be inappropriate to inject into my evaluation of a case.”