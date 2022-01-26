Sports

Giants Owner John Mara Says The Team Won’t Trade For Deshaun Watson

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Giants won’t be trading for Deshaun Watson.

Despite some speculation that the Giants might make a run at the Houston Texans quarterback, it’s not going to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Steve Politi, owner John Mara told the media Wednesday, “We are not trading for DeShaun Watson.”

I honestly do not blame Mara at all for not wanting to trade for Deshaun Watson. Let’s not forget that Watson is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

At any point in time, Roger Goodell could decide that Watson is no longer eligible to play. What happens if you trade multiple first round picks for him and then Goodell stops him from taking the field?

It’d be an absolute disaster.

Now, does this mean the Giants are 100% sticking with Daniel Jones? Probably not, but fans can now safely rule out.

The Giants would be wise to consider all options at quarterback.

We’ll see what the Giants end up doing, but it’s clear Deshaun Watson won’t be joining the team.