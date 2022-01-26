Giants Owner John Mara Says The Team Won’t Trade For Deshaun Watson

The Giants won’t be trading for Deshaun Watson.

Despite some speculation that the Giants might make a run at the Houston Texans quarterback, it's not going to happen.

According to Steve Politi, owner John Mara told the media Wednesday, “We are not trading for DeShaun Watson.”

Wow. John Mara: “We are not trading for DeShaun Watson.” — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) January 26, 2022

I honestly do not blame Mara at all for not wanting to trade for Deshaun Watson. Let’s not forget that Watson is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

At any point in time, Roger Goodell could decide that Watson is no longer eligible to play. What happens if you trade multiple first round picks for him and then Goodell stops him from taking the field?

It’d be an absolute disaster.

The Houston Texans have an insane asking price for Deshaun Watson, despite the fact he’s facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Will any team be dumb to trade for him? pic.twitter.com/wxFyAlkXHd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 19, 2022

Now, does this mean the Giants are 100% sticking with Daniel Jones? Probably not, but fans can now safely rule out.

The Giants would be wise to consider all options at quarterback.

#Giants co-owner John Mara on Daniel Jones: “We do feel Daniel can play. We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up.” Points to coaching/coordinator changes, O Line struggles. Says they need to get everything right around Jones and then make an “intelligent evaluation.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 26, 2022

We’ll see what the Giants end up doing, but it’s clear Deshaun Watson won’t be joining the team.