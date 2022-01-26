Entertainment

Lily James Hits Red Carpet In Entirely Cutout Pink Jacket And Silver Mini-Dress

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-MAMMA-MIA!-HERE-WE-GO-AGAIN

(Photo credit: ANTHONY HARVEY/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Lily James definitely turned heads when she stepped out in an entirely cutout jacket and silver mini-dress on the red carpet for the “Pam & Tommy” Hulu series premiere.

The 32-year-old actress looked truly stunning in the pink belted caged jacket and sleeveless silver mini dress in several photos that have surfaced on Instagram and Twitter from the event.

The red carpet took place in Los Angeles Tuesday night ahead of the series where James plays Playboy Playmate and "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson, Page Six noted.

She completed the incredible look with loose hair and silver sparkling high heels.

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

James is joined by Marvel star Sebastian Stan who plays Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. It centers around the famed couple’s rocky marriage in the 90s and their sex tape, Variety magazine reported.