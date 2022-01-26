Lily James Hits Red Carpet In Entirely Cutout Pink Jacket And Silver Mini-Dress

Lily James definitely turned heads when she stepped out in an entirely cutout jacket and silver mini-dress on the red carpet for the “Pam & Tommy” Hulu series premiere.

The 32-year-old actress looked truly stunning in the pink belted caged jacket and sleeveless silver mini dress in several photos that have surfaced on Instagram and Twitter from the event. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

The red carpet took place in Los Angeles Tuesday night ahead of the series where James plays Playboy Playmate and “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson, Page Six noted. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)

She completed the incredible look with loose hair and silver sparkling high heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Corbin-Murray (@rebeccacorbinmurray)

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Seth Rogen #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/fQNorKafhz — Pam & Tommy on Hulu (@pamandtommy) January 26, 2022

#PamandTommy themselves Sebastian Stan & Lily James hit the red carpet for the premiere of their new series pic.twitter.com/WYvKzb5P52 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 26, 2022

The Greatest Love Story Ever Sold. Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen. The #DisneyPlus Original series, rated R21, premieres 2 February on #DisneyPlusSG pic.twitter.com/z9GWlyTMzW — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) January 24, 2022

James is joined by Marvel star Sebastian Stan who plays Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. It centers around the famed couple’s rocky marriage in the 90s and their sex tape, Variety magazine reported.