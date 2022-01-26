Los Angeles County Will Hand Out KN95 Masks To Super Bowl Fans

Los Angeles County plans to hand out KN95 masks to fans attending Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in February amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s health order said that everyone attending “outdoor mega events,” must wear a mask at all times, the Los Angeles Times reported in a piece published Tuesday. These events are defined as those hosting 5,000 or more people, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, the outlet noted.

“Masks are required at all times to enter all of the events, to be in common areas, to purchase at concession stands and at indoor shops,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer shared, according to the outlet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The order doesn’t say fans must wear a KN95 mask or define what kind of masks are allowed.

People can remove their masks in “the limited time during which the mask can be briefly removed to eat or drink, after which it must be immediately put back on,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Denies Fake Report That He Might Boycott The Super Bowl To Protest COVID-19 Protocols)

Fans have also been notified “about the vaccination/testing verification requirements and the masking rules,” Ferrer shared.

The NFL will also offer free rapid testing for fans so they can get results before they enter the stadium to see the Super Bowl, according to the outlet.

Ferrer noted the “downward trend” in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the county, calling it “encouraging,” CNN noted.

She said it “signals that” the county is “likely to pass the peak of Omicron transmission and are beginning to see a real decline in the number of newly infected individuals” and a drop in hospitalizations.

Ferrer also noted though “case rates are still high” averaging about “32,000 new infections per day,” the outlet noted.