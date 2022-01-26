Meghan McCain Says Contracting COVID-19 Makes Her ‘Doubt’ Whether America Will Ever Recover

Meghan McCain said that despite being vaccinated she contracted COVID-19, and it made her “doubt” whether America will “ever recover from this pandemic.”

“My husband [Ben Domenech] and I are both fully vaccinated,” McCain wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Mail in a piece published Wednesday. “And Dr. Fauci told the country months ago that it wasn’t a matter of if, but when everyone would eventually catch the Omicron variant, so I don’t know why I was so surprised that we had finally tested positive.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“Our daughter is fifteen-months-old,” she added. “Mercifully, she never did and never got sick. But my husband and I got very sick — more sick than the ‘mild Omicron’ headlines and Twitter streams suggested. What I experienced wasn’t mild, it wasn’t easy, and I am still fearful of the unknown long-term side effects that I may experience.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Making Him More Powerful’: Meghan McCain Warns Democrats That Attacking DeSantis Could Create A 2024 Monster)

The former “The View” co-host talked about how during her isolation from others she started “ruminating as to whether the last days of American greatness were finally upon us.”

“President Biden promised — verbatim — while he was running for President that ‘I will end this. I will shut down the virus, not the country,'” McCain wrote. “I didn’t vote for the man (or Donald Trump) but I had higher hopes for a better preparedness for the country and the fight to at least mitigate Covid more than a year into the Biden administration.”

The former ABC talk show co-host wrote that more “Americans have died in 2021 of Covid-19” under Biden than the year before while former President Donald Trump was in office. She shared that “roughly 446,197 Americans have died of Covid-19 since Biden’s inauguration.”

She said the media was right to blame “Trump for the bungling of the early Covid-19 response” but said now the president and his “feckless, moronic, isolated Titanic of an administration” gets the blame.

McCain said the country needs “an intense and immediate shift away from whatever depression this administration is continuing to let the country experience” and said that Americans “can do so much better.”

“Biden may not believe in morning in America, but I sure as hell still do, just not under his failed leadership,” the co-host wrote.