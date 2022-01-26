Possible Suspect Who Shot Milwaukee Deputy Multiple Times During A Traffic Stop Shoots Himself

A suspect shot a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy multiple times after fleeing an overnight traffic stop on foot before apparently shooting himself, police said Wednesday.

A deputy made the stop at 2:08 a.m. Central around West Adler Street and South 68th Street and called for backup, according to police. When more officers arrived, the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot. After catching the driver, the officers saw the other suspect climbing out of a garbage bin. One of the backup deputies later approached the suspect, at which point the suspect drew his weapon and inflicted multiple gunshot wounds onto the deputy, the press release stated. (RELATED: Second NYPD Officer Dies From Injuries Sustained During Harlem Ambush)

Please see the attached statement regarding the circumstances this morning in which a Milwaukee County deputy sheriff was shot in the line of duty, following a traffic stop and foot pursuit of the occupants of the subject vehicle: pic.twitter.com/sdgGTk2T9n — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 26, 2022

“As of about 3:30 a.m., the deputy was conscious, breathing & receiving treatment. The suspect vehicle driver is in custody,” the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. “The shooter/passenger, considered armed/dangerous, is at large. West Allis & Milwaukee police departments are assisting in the search.”

The deputy’s injuries, sustained to both of his arms and torso, “do not appear to be life threatening,” Milwaukee police said in the press release.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at 8:08 a.m. Central “for the area of S. 64th St. and W. Dixon St.,” according to police. The order was lifted at 10:51 a.m. Central.

During the search, police found a man hiding behind a vehicle and attempted to communicate with him, according to the press release. However, officers on the scene heard a single gunshot and found the man lying in the street, apparently having shot himself. Preliminary evidence indicates that the man was the suspect who wounded the deputy.

“This morning, a courageous deputy sheriff placed himself in harm’s way, sacrificing his own safety to protect our community,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas said in a statement. “The people of Milwaukee County should be very proud of this devoted public servant. The prayers and healing thoughts of all members of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office are with our injured comrade and his family as they navigate this challenging time. We wish our deputy a full recovery and extend our strongest support to him.”