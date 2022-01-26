16-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of 12-Year-Old Girl After Allegedly Selling Her Drugs

A 16-year-old was charged with the murder of a 12-year-old girl after allegedly selling her illegal drugs, according to local authorities.

The 16-year-old Californian sold Jane Doe, the 12-year-old California resident, fentanyl in 2020, according to an announcement from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Doe died shortly after consuming one-third of a pill that contained fentanyl, making her the youngest person to fatally overdose in the county in 2020, according to the announcement.

Prosecutors around the nation have signaled a greater willingness to bring the serious charge of murder against dealers who supply buyers with potent drugs like fentanyl that can easily kill. https://t.co/8KPBPGHfLZ — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) January 26, 2022

“After thousands of deaths, everyone should know that fentanyl is a deadly poison,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the release. “Thanks to the San Jose Police Department, the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team, and our investigators, this child’s tragically short life may help save others.”

Doe bought an “M-30” pill in November 2020, according to the report. Videos show the young girl crushing the pill and snorting it before passing out and beginning to snore, a common sign of an overdose, according to the announcement. (RELATED: Officials Report 134% Increase In Fentanyl Seized At The Border)

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is roughly 5o-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC.

More than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses between April 2020 to April 2021, the National Center for Health Statistics announced in November 2021. During the same time period in 2020, roughly 78,000 Americans died of drug overdoses.

November’s figure marked the first time the total number of overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period.

