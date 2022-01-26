PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Smash Nebraska

Wisconsin needs to hammer Nebraska!

The Badgers and Cornhuskers will meet Thursday in Lincoln at 5:00 EST, and it’s time for Wisconsin to get back on track after losing to Michigan State this past Friday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re 15-3, and I can taste that 16th win of the season on my tongue!

Is Nebraska any good? No, and that’s why they represent the perfect chance to get back on track. There’s no reason for the Cornhuskers to be within 20 once the clock hits zero.

They don’t have the talent to stick with us, and we need to run the score up on them. It’s that simple.

Johnny Davis, Brad Davison and the rest of the squad needs to pour it on Nebraska, and we can’t have any mercy.

Plus, Johnny Davis will hopefully also be able to return after missing the game against the Spartans with an ankle injury.

I like the good people of Nebraska, but Thursday, I don’t plan on being nice. We need to put our boot on their neck and not take it off until the whole country has watched us massacre the Cornhuskers.

Let’s go take care of business. Make sure to catch all the action at 5:00 EST on BTN!