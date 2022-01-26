REPORT: The Jaguars Are Hiring Byron Leftwich As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly hiring Byron Leftwich as the franchise’s new head coach.

According to “Bold Take” podcast host @E_Dilla, the Jaguars have decided to hire the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC to take over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leftwich was a first round pick for the Jaguars back in 2003 and bounced around the league as a quarterback.

Byron Leftwich will be the next Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars — Dilla (@E_Dilla) January 26, 2022

@E_Dilla’s report was also confirmed by Demetrius Harvey.

Can confirm, #Jaguars expected to hire Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich as their next head coach, per multiple sources. @E_Dilla was on it first. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 26, 2022

Leftwich has a lot of experience as an assistant in the NFL, and he won a Super Bowl last season as the OC of the Bucs.

So, he definitely knows what it takes to win in the NFL.

Hearing there are some items left to clear up contractually but both Byron Leftwich and Jacksonville are trying to finalize an agreement to make him the Jaguars next head coach. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 26, 2022

However, there’s a big difference from being the OC for Tom Brady in a stable situation and taking over the Jags. The Jags have limited talent, a young quarterback and are coming off a chaotic season after Urban Meyer was hired last year.

To say Leftwich has his work cut out for him would be a major understatement. He is going to have an uphill battle for at least a couple seasons with the Jags.

Remember when Byron Leftwich played an entire quarter on a broken leg when he was in college pic.twitter.com/V4Ey2JFGpt — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 26, 2022

Having said that, he’s a young guy by coaching standards and he knows what you have to do to win. Fans should be happy with the decision.