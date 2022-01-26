Editorial

REPORT: The Jaguars Are Hiring Byron Leftwich As The Team’s New Head Coach

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly hiring Byron Leftwich as the franchise’s new head coach.

According to “Bold Take” podcast host @E_Dilla, the Jaguars have decided to hire the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC to take over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leftwich was a first round pick for the Jaguars back in 2003 and bounced around the league as a quarterback.

@E_Dilla’s report was also confirmed by Demetrius Harvey.

Leftwich has a lot of experience as an assistant in the NFL, and he won a Super Bowl last season as the OC of the Bucs.

So, he definitely knows what it takes to win in the NFL.

However, there’s a big difference from being the OC for Tom Brady in a stable situation and taking over the Jags. The Jags have limited talent, a young quarterback and are coming off a chaotic season after Urban Meyer was hired last year.

To say Leftwich has his work cut out for him would be a major understatement. He is going to have an uphill battle for at least a couple seasons with the Jags.

Having said that, he’s a young guy by coaching standards and he knows what you have to do to win. Fans should be happy with the decision.