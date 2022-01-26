Watch A Special Behind-The-Scenes Look At Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg’s New Movie ‘Uncharted’

“Uncharted” looks like it’s going to be a great movie.

The plot of the film, according to the description on YouTube, is as follows:

Synopsis: Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Judging from the behind-the-scenes video released for fans, it looks like the stunts in the movie are going to be out of control. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I can only speak for myself, but I think “Uncharted” looks incredible. I never played the video games about Nathan Drake’s adventures like a lot of people reading this, but I do know they’re insanely popular.

Now, fans will get a movie with Holland and Wahlberg in starring roles. I think it’s safe to say expectations are very high.

I mean, how could you have a movie with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and not have it be awesome? I don’t think it’s possible.

They’re both stars and “Uncharted” provides a ton of source material.

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting Feb. 18!