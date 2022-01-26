Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh Says An ‘Exciting’ Football Announcement Is Coming Amid Caleb Williams Transfer Rumors

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh teased a major football announcement in the coming days.

Right now, there are serious rumors heating up that the Badgers are a serious landing spot for former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, those rumors got a lot hotter Wednesday after McIntosh was asked about the program taking the next step and told the media, “I’m excited about where our program is heading. There’s some exciting news to be shared in the next week or so.”

First question out of the gate is from @Steph__Sutton, who wants to know when Wisconsin football will (finally) take that next step. “I’m excited about where our program is heading. There’s some exciting news to be shared in the next week or so.” — Andrew Wagner (@ByAndrewWagner) January 26, 2022

Now, does this mean Caleb Williams is coming to the Badgers? No, it doesn’t mean that all. It doesn’t mean that even a little bit.

The big news could be related to NIL or it could be about officially adding a new OC. No matter what, it doesn’t mean Williams is for sure bound for Madison.

Having said that, I find it hard to believe McIntosh is unaware of the rumblings online and in the recruiting communities.

If he is completely ignorant, he should re-evaluate how he’s doing his job. That does lead me to believe he’s either hinting at something about Williams or just trolling to gin up attention.

Either way, the rumors had my interest and McIntosh’s comments now have my attention!