Ben Roethlisberger Announces His Retirement From The NFL

Ben Roethlisberger’s career is over.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Thursday morning.

You can watch his announcement post below. It’s pretty awesome, especially if you’re a Steelers fan.

There it is, folks! We all knew it was likely coming and Big Ben has finally called it a day on his NFL career.

After nearly two decades of throwing a football in the NFL, he’s decided that it’s time to ride off into the sunset.

Not only did he play for 18 years, but Big Ben had an absurdly successful career. He won two Super Bowls, and threw for more than 70,000 yards during his career.

If that’s not impressive, I simply don’t know what is. The man was a gunslinger in the truest sense of the word. When he cocked his arm back, he was never afraid to let it fly.

Props to Roethlisberger on an incredibly successful NFL career. The man has earned his legacy, and it’s now time for a new era of football in Pittsburgh.