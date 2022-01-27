‘Biden, You’re A Big Cry Baby’: UFC Star Colby Covington Takes Down Joe Biden

UFC star Colby Covington said he would be “honest” and call President Joe Biden a “big cry baby” when asked what he would say to him if he were alone with him in the Oval Office.

Covington made his comments Thursday while appearing on FOX’s “Jesse Watters Primetime.”



Host Jesse Watters asked, “What would you say to Joe if you got him alone in the octagon – not the octagon, alone in the oval, similar shape – and no one was around, would you chew him out?” (RELATED: Jorge Masvidal Will Fight Colby Covington At UFC 272)

“I would be honest,” Covington began. “You know, I would say the truth. I would say, ‘Biden, you’re a big cry baby. You don’t own up to anything that you say…You have people that change your own adult diapers.’”

“He needs to stop acting like all these people in these generations want to play victim,” Covington continued. “They never want to own up to anything anymore and he’s the same way.”

Covington and Watters spoke about Biden calling FOX News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” during a White House photo opportunity on Monday. After the incident, Doocy said Biden contacted him to “clear the air.”

Watters asked if he had “any advice” he could give Biden about trash talking.

Covington said, “My advice to the president would be if you are going to talk the talk, you better be able to walk the walk. You know, I trash talk, but a lot of it is facts, you know, just like Donald Trump, he came with truth. And people want to call it trash talking but really it’s truth-talking. He owns up the action to his words. You know, things that he says he backs up.”