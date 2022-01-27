Biden Calls Ukrainian President As Russian Invasion Looms

President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the rising threat of a Russian invasion Thursday, reiterating America’s commitment to Ukraine’s integrity and exploring further monetary aid.

The Biden-Zelensky meeting comes as Russia is poised to invade Ukraine “at any moment,” according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. NATO and the U.S. have threatened severe economic consequences should Russia move forward with the invasion, but Biden has ruled out deploying U.S. troops directly. Meanwhile, Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have continued to insist that a Russian invasion is not “imminent.” (RELATED: German Chancellor To Visit White House Amid Russia’s Ukraine Aggression)

“President Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine. He also underscored the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“President Biden noted the United States has provided Ukraine with over half a billion dollars in development and humanitarian assistance in the last year, and is exploring additional macroeconomic support to help Ukraine’s economy amidst pressure resulting from Russia’s military build-up,” the statement added.

Biden also reassured Zelensky that the U.S. embassy in Kyiv remains fully operational, despite a recent State Department missive instructing some U.S. citizens and diplomats to evacuate the country.

The U.S. and NATO allies held a series of talks with Russian and Ukrainian officials in early January, but the Russian buildup of troops has continued. The White House has also scheduled a Feb. 7 meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss the hostilities. Germany has played a key role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict in its push for the U.S. and other allies to approve the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which pumps gas directly from Russia to Germany and serves to ostracize Ukraine from the European energy economy.

Some critics have argued that Germany’s willingness to tie itself to Russian energy supplies has compromised its alliance with the U.S. and other NATO countries. (RELATED: ‘Terrible Mistake’: Tom Cotton Blasts Biden Admin Over Nord Stream 2)

German leadership vowed to pursue harsh consequences for Russia should Putin ever use its supply of energy as a weapon against Eastern European countries like Ukraine. However, Russian officials have already deployed threats of cutting off oil supply in an effort to avert sanctions.

Western countries have threatened to cut off Russia from SWIFT, the global security network that connects thousands of the world’s top financial institutions, should Russia invade Ukraine. The Russian Federation Council responded Tuesday that they would cut off oil supply to Europe if NATO countries made that move.