Former Delta Force Operator Chris VanSant Says ‘Black Hawk Down’ Is The Most Realistic Modern War Movie He’s Ever Seen

Chris VanSant thinks “Black Hawk Down” did a great job showing viewers a realistic look at combat.

I sat down with the former Delta Force operator for a great interview, and I couldn’t let him leave without getting his opinion on the best war movie ever made. While he said he can’t speak about WWII movies and films that portray older wars, he said “Black Hawk Down” is the best modern war film he’s seen.

“For once, that movie really portrayed the chaos. Just how once the first bullet goes down range, anything can happen and the trauma of those situations,” VanSant explained in part.

You can listen to his full comments in the video below.

Just the other night, I showed my girlfriend “Black Hawk Down” for the first time. It’s truly incredible how impressive of a film it is and how raw of a light it shines on the situation in Somalia.

If you haven’t seen “Black Hawk Down,” you really should check it out. Trust me when I say it’s a movie all Americans should see.

Also, if you haven’t checked out my full interview with VanSant, I suggest that you do. He’s a fascinating individual and he had some great advice to share.