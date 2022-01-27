Rep. Cori Bush’s Vehicle Hit By Gunfire In Home District, Congresswoman Uninjured

A vehicle belonging to Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush was shot in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 22, the congresswoman confirmed on Twitter.

“I’m touched by everyone who has reached out. Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul,” Bush tweeted.

I’m touched by everyone who has reached out. Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. That’s why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe. https://t.co/AZHLUwiN6O — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 27, 2022

“No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe,” she added in a statement to KSDK 5, which first reported the shooting.

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) spokeswoman was unable to locate a police report when provided with information about the shooting. SLMPD does not release a case clearance rate for all reported crimes, but cleared 55% of homicides in 2021, in line with the national average.

Bush, a St. Louis native, is the second member of Congress to be victimized by violent crime in the last two months. Pennsylvania Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in downtown Philadelphia in December. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Carjacked At Gunpoint After Meeting In Home District, Arrests Have Been Made)

A member of the left-wing “Squad,” Bush is a proponent of defunding both police and the Defense Department. Despite her position on government-funded police departments, Bush has spent thousands of dollars on private security since she entered Congress in 2021. Of those funds, $880 were official disbursements, meaning that they came from taxpayers.

“You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? Because that could be the alternative,” she said in August in a defense of her private security.

Bush’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.