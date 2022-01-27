Democrats Shift Resources Amid Concern Of Republican House Pickups. New Jersey’s Reps Appear Extra Vulnerable

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) added seven representatives to its Frontline members program, which allows them to tap extra campaign funds for elections that are likely to be competitive.

Six of the seven members represent districts that have a ten point or fewer Democratic advantage, according to FiveThirtyEight, while Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur will have to wait until mid-February while her state’s legislature draws new maps. The maps Ohio’s legislature approved in November were thrown out by the state Supreme Court for excessive partisan gerrymandering.

Georgia Rep. Sanford Bishop’s Second District may also be redrawn after a court challenge.

“Frontline House Democrats head into November with a record of delivering for the American people by fighting to end this pandemic, rebooting our economy, and putting millions of Americans to work rebuilding America,” DCCC chairman and New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said in a statement.



With the addition of Gottheimer to the Frontline program, New Jersey has the largest number of vulnerable Democratic incumbents. He joins Reps. Andy Kim, Mikie Sherrill, and Tom Malinowski. (RELATED: New Jersey’s New Congressional Map Locks Out One Democrat)

Bishop, Gottheimer, Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee, Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton, and Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton are all listed as targets by the National Republican Congressional Committee.

The DCCC also added four Republicans, California Rep. Ken Calvert, New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell, Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer and Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, to its target list. All four members saw their seats become more competitive as a result of redistricting.

Several polls have shown that Republicans are likely to take back the House of Representatives in 2022. Twenty-nine House Democrats have already retired, a prominent sign that member do not think that they can hold the majority. If the GOP nets 35 seats, it will hold its largest majority in the lower chamber since the 1928 election, after which it held 270 seats.