Dolly Parton Answers Whether Her Boobs Were Once Insured

Dolly Parton definitely got everyone’s attention when she answered a rumor about whether she once got “her boobs insured” and she confirmed it wasn’t true.

During Thursday’s “Today with Hoda & Jenna” show, the hosts talked about how supermodel Heidi Klum recently revealed that her legs were once insured. They then asked the 76-year-old legendary country singer about a rumor that she reportedly has a “famous body part or parts” insured. It comes at the 3:24:34 minute mark. (RELATED: Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With Her Most Memorable Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“Well, it’s not true about that,” Parton shared and she explained how the rumor got started.

WATCH:

“Years ago, was it [actress] Betty Grable, or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs? And at that time, I said ‘Well maybe I should get my boobs insured since I’m famous for them.’ But it was just a joke, I didn’t do that,” Parton said. Having a little fun, she added, “By the way, you can get new boobs but you can’t get new legs!” (RELATED: ‘One Was More Expensive Than The Other’: Heidi Klum Says Legs Were Insured For $2 Million)

The comment cracked up both the hosts.

At one point in the interview, the “9 to 5” singer also revealed that she’s been working on a book and a new album.

Parton recently celebrated her birthday and posted a great throwback shot of herself wearing a hot pink and red lace skirt suit on Instagram. She captioned the post simply, “Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit!”