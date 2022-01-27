Drew Brees Reacts To Sean Payton Retiring, Says He Has ‘So Much Appreciation’ For His Former Coach

Drew Brees shared a powerful reaction to Sean Payton retiring.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach stunned fans when he announced his retirement after more than a decade and a half with the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Payton’s former star quarterback has broken his silence on the stunning retirement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Brees wrote the following on Instagram late Wednesday night:

So much appreciation for my head coach. What an incredible 16 years. He challenged us, motivated and inspired us, pissed us off at times (in a good way), but always did what was best for the team! Perfect blend of old school and present day. Pushed us to the edge, but knew how to have fun doing it. Always optimistic, always in the moment but preparing for the future. And always bringing out the best! An all-time great! Spent every day of my Saints career trying to prove him right!

You can see his full Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees)

It’s not a secret at all that Brees and Payton were very close during their time together in New Orleans. Payton gave the talented quarterback a shot and the rest is history.

They won a Super Bowl and a ton of games together, and Brees played himself into an eventual spot in the Hall of Fame.

It’s not hard to understand why they’re so close and why Brees feels so connected to the man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Now, it’s time for Payton to leave the NFL for at least a little bit. Will he eventually be back? Everyone seems to think so, but for the time being, he’s retired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Clearly, Brees is sad to see him go!