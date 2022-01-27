EXCLUSIVE: Herschel Walker Talks Georgia Elections, China And Radical Democratic Spending

Georgia Republican Senate candidate and college football legend Herschel Walker discussed his past election fraud claims, policy priorities and reacted to his son Christian’s rising TikTok stardom, among other things, in an action-packed interview with the Daily Caller.

The interview kicked off with Walker talking all things Georgia and of course, his longtime friend, former President Donald Trump, who urged him to run for the U.S. Senate. Walker made clear that he is not “worried” about Trump’s potential role in the 2022 midterm elections in Georgia, even after the state saw a lower turnout among Republicans in the 2021 runoff election, which paved the way for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to flip the Senate away from the GOP.

Walker revealed that he does not plan to endorse either current Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp or former Sen. David Perdue in their gubernatorial bids against Democrat Stacey Abrams, saying that he has “to worry about [his] race.” He encouraged Georgians to “vote for the winner” of the primary come November.

With Georgia Democrats in 2022 likely to portray their Republican opponents as underminers of democracy by calling the GOP-backed Georgia Election Integrity Act “voter suppression” and pointing to past Trump-related claims of election fraud, Walker’s past statements on the validity of the 2020 election will almost certainly make its way into attacks ads should he become the Republican candidate.

After President Joe Biden received a record 81.2 million votes in 2020, Walker said he “can guarantee you Joe Biden didn’t get 50 million people to vote for him” and also urged a revote in the swing states to “maintain our democracy.”

In the interview with the Caller, Walker said with regard to the 2020 election that “there’s a problem somewhere. Where’s that problem at? I don’t know.” Walker also pointed to Abrams, who cast doubts on the legitimacy of her 2018 election loss to Kemp, and advocated that whoever is concerned about the results of an election should “be able to check it out” because “the most precious thing you can ever have is the right to vote.” (RELATED: Ted Cruz Grills Stacey Abrams On Whether She Still Thinks The 2018 Georgia Election Was Stolen)

If elected to the U.S. Senate, the football legend said he wants to tackle fiscal irresponsibility first and foremost, emphasizing not to just look at past deficit spending under Republican presidents, but also to “look at what’s happening on the Democratic side.” He said that the current Congress is “spending money we don’t have.”

Walker said he couldn’t “answer the question” of whether he would have voted alongside the 19 Senate Republicans for the infrastructure package in August until he saw “all the facts.”

On foreign policy, Walker, who once earned a 7th place finish for bobsledding in the 1992 Winter Olympics, expressed that “we know what China has done and what they continue to do, even with this virus, and yet, we reward them with the Olympics.” Walker said he does not want to punish the athletes but encouraged Americans to pressure companies who sponsor the Games amid Chinese government human rights abuses. With a Russian invasion of Ukraine possibly imminent, Walker emphasized that “we can’t allow people to be bullies around this country, because when are they going to start bullying the United States of America?”

“You see what happened in Afghanistan, we are really losing a lot of faith” from our global allies, he said. “You let Russia take over Ukraine; what’s going to happen next? Maybe we’re going to be next, and we don’t want that to happen,” added Walker.

Later in the interview, Walker tried to keep a straight face while reacting to his son Christian’s viral TikTok, where he said “the Democrats don’t like me…because I’m rich!” in response to critics calling out Christian for wearing a luxury Givenchy hoodie in a video complaining about gas prices.

Christian Walker: “The democrats don’t like me because.. I’m rich.” pic.twitter.com/IujWal2sOp — Discourse Enjoyer (@BidenHarrisBro) December 19, 2021

“He needs to answer for himself, and I answer for him because I love him to death, and the thing is, people don’t know how hard that young man has worked,” said Walker about his son. “I love that little guy, very, very creative. One thing people don’t know is that this little guy can speak three languages,” added Walker, a proud father.

To conclude the interview, Walker slammed vaccine mandates as “government overreach” and said he believes the decision to vaccinate should “be between you and your doctor.” Walker then offered his advice to Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has faced criticism for not disclosing his unvaccinated status to the media and for recently calling out government vaccine mandates and internet censorship of doctors with dissenting views on COVID-19.

“Whether he got the vaccine or not had nothing to do with his loss to the 49ers; the 49ers just outplayed him” in the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs. Walker joked. (RELATED: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Biden For Saying ‘It’s A Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated’)

“One thing people are forgetting about in the United States of America, you have the right to protest, you have the right to do that, whereas in other countries you can not do that,” Walker said. “I think the thing to do is for him to continue to have his freedom to say that he disagrees with government mandates, because there’s other people who disagree and there’s some that agree with it, but in the United States of America there is a right to do that.”

Walker, who has received endorsements from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators, holds a massive lead in the Georgia GOP Senate Primary, which is set to take place May 24. If Walker emerges from the primary victorious, he will face off against Warnock in perhaps one of the most crucial midterm elections that may determine control of the Senate heading into 2024.