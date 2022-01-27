EXCLUSIVE: Watch Border Patrol Chase Down Potential Drug Runner In The Dead Of Night, Inspect His Bag For Narcotics

Daily Caller reporters filmed how U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the Yuma Sector in Arizona chased down and apprehended a potential drug runner.

WATCH:

Agents pursued the runner by vehicle until he got caught by the canal in the area, where he was cornered. The CBP agents then proceeded to apprehend the suspect and search his duffel bag for contraband.

Local farmers have expressed concerns about crop contamination amid an increase in illegal immigration and runners, as many of them end up crossing their fields. (RELATED: Migrants Revolt Against Bus Driver, Try To Escape Border Patrol In Texas)

CBP data shows the Yuma Sector has seen a 584% increase in single adult encounters between fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021. Narcotics such as fentanyl have seen an approximately 500% increase in the Yuma Sector in the past two years, San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup told the Daily Caller.

Runners are an increased threat to CBP and civilians in the area since they are trying to avoid capture and are more likely to attack people they see. Most illegal immigrants, which includes both single adults and family units, tend to approach CBP agents for apprehension.

