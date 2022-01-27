Police Find Five People Shot In DC Hotel On Major Street

Five people were shot at a party in a Washington, D.C., hotel early Thursday, according to authorities, Fox 5 DC reported.

The shooting was reported at the Days Inn Wyndham hotel in Northwest Washington, D.C., around 3:30 a.m. while a party went on inside, according to police, Fox 5 DC reported. At first, police said there were four female victims, but they have now confirmed that at least one of the victims is a male.

One woman was found in a hallway with a gunshot wound, while another woman was shot inside a hotel room. It remains unclear whether anyone was killed in the incident because officers originally said the woman found in a hotel room died, but they now say she is at a hospital in critical condition.

5 shot at DC hotel party; victims found in hallway, inside room https://t.co/AK2x19iDhR pic.twitter.com/4a956YISr1 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 27, 2022

The remaining three victims in the shooting took themselves to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment, according to Fox 5 DC. Since police arrived on the scene, Connecticut Avenue has been closed between Albemarle and Yuma Streets. (RELATED: Hundreds Of Antisemitic Flyers Found In Several Cities Across Country)

The hotel has been used “for a time” as a halfway house, a homeless shelter and, early in the pandemic, as an overflow space for hospital patients to quarantine, according to a man who lives across the street, Fox 5 DC reported. There have also reportedly been drug issues involved with the hotel, according to local police.

