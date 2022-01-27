Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid Pose Together In Matching Leather Outfits And Metallic Cutout Minis

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid posted a series of pictures Thursday on Instagram showing them posing together in matching leather outfits and metallic mini-dresses.

The Victoria’s Secret models looked stunning in one black-and-white photo Gigi posted of her and Bella holding hands in form-fitted outfits. The 26-year-old model rocked a sleeveless black leather dress while 25-year-old Bella went topless in a jacket and pencil skirt. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She captioned her post, “What a dream, to have a @versace campaign with my sistyyyyyy @bellahadid love you all @donatella_versace @mertalas @macpiggott @piergiorgio @kjeldgaard1 @paulhanlonhair @diane.kendal #ad 4ever thank you.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

Bella’s photos showed the two wearing sleeveless metallic hot pink and green shimmering mini-dresses with cutouts along the sides that appeared to be held together with the help of a few pins.

Bella captioned her post, “VERSACE SS22 This still makes me get the body chills . I can’t believe I get to work for one of my biggest idols, side by side my big sister. It’s unbelievable To me. Thank you Dona Allegra , Ferdi, M&M , Piergiorgio , Jacob K, Paul , Diane and the entire Versace crew. I F’ing adore You!!!!”

