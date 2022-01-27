US

Hiker Falls To Death After Attempting To Take Picture Of Scenic View

Kevin Harness Contributor
A hiker fell to his death Monday after he attempted to take a picture of a scenic view from a mountain peak in Phoenix, Arizona.

The hiker, who was identified as Richard Jacobson, 21, was hiking and camping with a friend at Flatiron Peak at Lost Dutchman State Park where the incident reportedly had taken place, Fox 10 Phoenix reported. (RELATED: Hiker Falls 500 Feet To His Death After His Partner Tried To Save Him)

The incident occurred after midnight when the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) received a 911 call from Jacobson’s friend who reported that Jacobson was trying to take picture before he slipped and fell, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

Jacobson’s remains were discovered on the hiking trail 700 feet below where he initially fell. His remains were recovered and his friend was airlifted off the mountain, according to the outlet.

“He slipped and fell,” PCSO Sgt. Doug Peoble said, Fox 10 Phoenix reported. “I can tell you that during our investigation, there no signs of foul play. No signs of drug use whatsoever. It was just a very tragic accident.”

Paul Blanco, who was a childhood friend of Jacobson’s, claimed he was in disbelief when he heard the news about his friend’s death. The two often went hiking at Flatiron Peak, he said. Jacobson was passionate about his faith and was involved in missions work in Utah and Washington, Blanco told ABC 15.

Another friend of Jacobson’s, Andrew Thomas did missionary work with him. “I spent all my waking hours with Richard, so I got to know him pretty well… he was an outdoorsman, hunter, hiker. He did stuff like that, so I guess he did die doing what he loved to do, just in a tragic way,” Thomas said, according to Arizona’s Family.