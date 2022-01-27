US

3 Houston Cops Shot, Suspect Barricaded In Home

Nicole Silverio Contributor
A suspect that shot three Houston officers is currently barricaded inside a home, police announced Thursday evening.

Police said the officers approached a white Mercedes-Bentz where gunfires were shot near on the block of 2100 McGowen St., Chron reported. The 31-year-old suspect, identified as Roland Caballero, fled the scene and is currently barricaded inside a home, ABC 13 reported.

Caballero was reportedly shot at a separate, unidentified location, according to KTRK reporter Jessica Willey.

Officers responded to a call at 2:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Tralle St. Caballero crashed on McGowen St. where he opened fire at the three officers, ABC13 reported. The suspect fled the scene in a Mercedes-Bentz vehicle.

The Houston Fire Department was notified of the incident at 3:15 p.m. and transported one of the officers to hospital, Chron reported.

Police said the three officers are in stable condition at the Memorial Hermann Hospital. (RELATED: Police Find Five People Shot In DC Hotel On Major Street) 

The weapon may have had a small switch that was added to Caballero’s Glock handgun, which causes the firearm to turn into a machine gun, ABC 13 reported.

Riley Hollister, a witness of the incident, said he heard “more than 30 rounds” while walking in the park, the outlet reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 