3 Houston Cops Shot, Suspect Barricaded In Home

A suspect that shot three Houston officers is currently barricaded inside a home, police announced Thursday evening.

Police said the officers approached a white Mercedes-Bentz where gunfires were shot near on the block of 2100 McGowen St., Chron reported. The 31-year-old suspect, identified as Roland Caballero, fled the scene and is currently barricaded inside a home, ABC 13 reported.

Caballero was reportedly shot at a separate, unidentified location, according to KTRK reporter Jessica Willey.

3 @houstonpolice shot this afternoon in Houston. Their injuries described as non-life threatening. The suspect, Roland Caballero, has been shot at a separate location, according to police sources. #abc13 https://t.co/i9YMOV2Q5t — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) January 27, 2022

Officers responded to a call at 2:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Tralle St. Caballero crashed on McGowen St. where he opened fire at the three officers, ABC13 reported. The suspect fled the scene in a Mercedes-Bentz vehicle.

The Houston Fire Department was notified of the incident at 3:15 p.m. and transported one of the officers to hospital, Chron reported.

Police said the three officers are in stable condition at the Memorial Hermann Hospital.

UPDATE. Our three injured officers are in stable conditions. Media partners, Chief @TroyFinner will provide a briefing with details on the incident at @memorialhermann Hospital in the Medical Center. #HouNews https://t.co/JbS0RlhWWC pic.twitter.com/9Qol5laYRR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022

The weapon may have had a small switch that was added to Caballero’s Glock handgun, which causes the firearm to turn into a machine gun, ABC 13 reported.

Riley Hollister, a witness of the incident, said he heard “more than 30 rounds” while walking in the park, the outlet reported.

