Jeff Garcia Says Mina Kimes Shouldn’t Talk About Football Because She’s ‘Never’ Thrown A Touchdown Pass

Jeff Garcia is not a fan of Mina Kimes!

The ESPN pundit recently ripped into Jimmy G for not doing enough to help the 49ers to win, and her comments generated some serious attention! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the reason they’re winning. They’re winning with him, but not because of him,” Kimes said in one of the Instagram clips shared by @oursf49ers.

Well, the former 49ers passer had an issue with that, and he made that crystal clear!

Garcia wrote the following on the post, according to BroBible:

Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game? NEVER! EVER! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL. The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living f**k out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an AMEN? Peace.

You can see a screenshot of his post below.

when insecure dudes can’t attack the points they attack the person. mina is brilliant and we’re lucky to have her. y’all be nice and not sad and angry like jeffrey here pic.twitter.com/kvEVoPiOPo — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 27, 2022

Look, sometimes, things are just better left unsaid in 2022! I understand people are going to overreact to this and claim Garcia should be canceled forever, but let’s also not do that.

Was calling out Kimes for essentially being a woman smart? No, it most certainly wasn’t a smart thing to do.

Believe it or not, you don’t have to throw touchdown passes to understand football. Hell, I would die if I tried to play in an NFL game, but I’d like to think I understand what’s going on.

