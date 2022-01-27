World

Rogan, Peterson, Musk Cheer On Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ Against Vaccine Mandates

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Joe Rogan, Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have all cheered on a “Freedom convoy” of truckers protesting Canada’s vaccine mandate.

“Canadian truckers rule,” the Telsa head tweeted Thursday to his millions of followers. “CB radios are free from govt/media control,” Musk wrote in a second post. (RELATED: Elon Musk Dismisses Ron Wyden’s Billionaire Tax Idea With A Sex Joke)

The “Freedom Convoy,” made up of tens of thousands of Canadian truckers, is believed to stretch 44 miles, long as truckers ride to Ottawa to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Fox News reported Thursday.

The host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast told listeners about the “giant convoy of trucks” that are protesting “the vaccine mandates.” RELATED: Joe Rogan Will Refund Tickets For Fans Who Can’t Attend His Shows Because Of Vaccine Mandates)

WATCH:

Rogan also argued that the country was “in revolt.”

Peterson showed his support Thursday when he posted a tweet in a response to an article by the Toronto Star that said truckers were “flirting with extremists,” the Daily Wire noted.

“Flirting with extremists,” Peterson said Thursday. “Extremists. In Canada. ‘Extremist Canadians.’ It is to laugh.”

He followed up his post noting comments made by the Canadian Prime Minister, that it was only “a few ‘extremist’ Canadians with ‘unacceptable’ views @JustinTrudeau.”

His post included a retweet of several pieces of footage showing the long trucker convoy and supporters cheering them on along the route.

Unvaccinated truckers in Canada must go through a two-week quarantine and COVID-19 test before crossing into Canada from the United States, the outlet noted.