Rogan, Peterson, Musk Cheer On Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ Against Vaccine Mandates

Joe Rogan, Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have all cheered on a “Freedom convoy” of truckers protesting Canada’s vaccine mandate.

“Canadian truckers rule,” the Telsa head tweeted Thursday to his millions of followers. “CB radios are free from govt/media control,” Musk wrote in a second post. (RELATED: Elon Musk Dismisses Ron Wyden’s Billionaire Tax Idea With A Sex Joke)

Canadian truckers rule — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

CB radios are free from govt/media control — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

The “Freedom Convoy,” made up of tens of thousands of Canadian truckers, is believed to stretch 44 miles, long as truckers ride to Ottawa to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Fox News reported Thursday.

CANADA- In 2 days Ottawa will become the worlds biggest Truck Stop. 50,000 trucks,joined by trucks from the US and 1.5 million people will demand an end to Covid discrimination and Trudeau’s tyrannical grip. We stand with you.#TruckerConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/5tlqYfUYLX — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) January 27, 2022

The host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast told listeners about the “giant convoy of trucks” that are protesting “the vaccine mandates.” RELATED: Joe Rogan Will Refund Tickets For Fans Who Can’t Attend His Shows Because Of Vaccine Mandates)

WATCH:

Joe Rogan @joerogan mentions the trucker convoy that is heading to Ottawa: “[Canada] is in revolt.” pic.twitter.com/RMecaM6BlF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 27, 2022

Rogan also argued that the country was “in revolt.”

Don Mills 401 overpass supporters waiting for the #Vaughan Mills convoy that just departed about 5 mins ago #FreedomTruckers #ConvoyForFreedom2022 #freedomconvoy22 pic.twitter.com/W9xifGsFpF — SaveManMedia (@SaveManMedia) January 27, 2022

Peterson showed his support Thursday when he posted a tweet in a response to an article by the Toronto Star that said truckers were “flirting with extremists,” the Daily Wire noted.

“flirting with extremists”. Extremists. In Canada. “Extremist Canadians.” It is to laugh. https://t.co/gG8zw8pZLp https://t.co/IMOhSBaKzw — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 27, 2022

“Flirting with extremists,” Peterson said Thursday. “Extremists. In Canada. ‘Extremist Canadians.’ It is to laugh.”

He followed up his post noting comments made by the Canadian Prime Minister, that it was only “a few ‘extremist’ Canadians with ‘unacceptable’ views @JustinTrudeau.”

A few “extremist” Canadians with “unacceptable ” views @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/UBPUJDXYbv — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 27, 2022

His post included a retweet of several pieces of footage showing the long trucker convoy and supporters cheering them on along the route.

Unvaccinated truckers in Canada must go through a two-week quarantine and COVID-19 test before crossing into Canada from the United States, the outlet noted.