Minnie Mouse Will Abandon Her Polka Dot Red Dress For A Pantsuit

Minnie Mouse is ditching her iconic red polka-dot dress for a pantsuit, Disneyland Paris announced Tuesday.

The famous Disney character will don a new outfit, designed by fashion designer Stella McCartney, for Disneyland Paris’ anniversary celebration, according to a Disney blog post. Starting in March, Minnie Mouse will switch up her look at the French theme park in honor of Women’s History Month.

“Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous,” Disney announced on Twitter.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes—a blue tuxedo—using responsibly sourced fabrics,” McCartney told D23. “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation.”

The new look is part of a greater collaboration with McCartney, which will include a Minnie Mouse T-shirt honoring International Women’s Rights Day and a product line inspired by the movie, Fantasia, according to Disney. (RELATED: California Will Remove Aztec, Ashe Chants From Its Ethnic Studies Curriculum Following Legal Challenge)

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values,” McCartney said. “What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

