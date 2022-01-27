Missouri Fans Chant ‘Overrated’ At Auburn After Losing

Missouri fans pulled off a shocking move after their recent loss to Auburn.

The Tigers from Columbia lost to Bruce Pearl’s squad 55-54 Tuesday night, and their reaction was simply mind-boggling. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Missouri fans started chanting “overrated” at Auburn, despite the fact they lost the game. You can watch the bizarre moment unfold below.

Missouri fans chanting “overrated” at Auburn after losing losing the game is one of the weirdest fan moments in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/TFtxf3zke1 — David Blattman (@davidblattman) January 26, 2022

Seriously, what the hell were Missouri fans thinking? Why did they think chanting “overrated” was a smart thing to do?

“Overrated” chants simply never make sense. If you beat a highly-ranked team, why would you want to diminish them by calling them “overrated” instead of saying you beat a great team?

That’s never made sense at all, but this is on a whole different level. If you’re chanting “overrated” after losing, you’re an idiot.

It’s that simple. You’re a moron of gigantic proportions. You know what you do when you lose? You keep your mouth shut and move along.

You get better in order to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Do you know what you don’t do? You don’t chant “overrated” at the top-ranked team in America.

Shoutout to Missouri fans for being an absolute clown show!