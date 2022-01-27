REPORT: The Broncos Are Hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Denver Broncos are reportedly hiring Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s new head coach.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos have tapped the current Packers offensive coordinator to take over the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Broncos are finalizing a deal with #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources. Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The #Jaguars planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

The Broncos also appeared to confirm the news Thursday morning on Twitter without stating anything specific.

The first and foremost question everyone is going to have with Hackett going to the Packers is what kind of impact this might have with Aaron Rodgers.

There has long been chatter about Rodgers potentially playing for the Broncos, and the team just hired his OC.

You never want to read too much into anything before things become official, but where there’s smoke, there’s probably a bit of fire.

I would love to know if Hackett being close with Rodgers had anything to do with the decision to hire him. If you think you can make a realistic run at the superstar quarterback by hiring his OC, why wouldn’t you?

It can’t be the only part of the equation, but it certainly could be a big part.

Here’s what the #Broncos are getting in Nathaniel Hackett, who was on my annual rising head coaching candidates list back in November. Next up on the to-do list for Denver: Finding a quarterback … https://t.co/AuBt82Y9Gx pic.twitter.com/PE0c7OVuzV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

We’ll see what happens with the Packers QB, but at least the Broncos have their man.