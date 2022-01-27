Editorial

REPORT: The Broncos Are Hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett As The Team’s New Head Coach

Nathaniel Hackett (Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images and Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are reportedly hiring Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s new head coach.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos have tapped the current Packers offensive coordinator to take over the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Broncos also appeared to confirm the news Thursday morning on Twitter without stating anything specific.

The first and foremost question everyone is going to have with Hackett going to the Packers is what kind of impact this might have with Aaron Rodgers.

There has long been chatter about Rodgers potentially playing for the Broncos, and the team just hired his OC.

You never want to read too much into anything before things become official, but where there’s smoke, there’s probably a bit of fire.

I would love to know if Hackett being close with Rodgers had anything to do with the decision to hire him. If you think you can make a realistic run at the superstar quarterback by hiring his OC, why wouldn’t you?

It can’t be the only part of the equation, but it certainly could be a big part.

We’ll see what happens with the Packers QB, but at least the Broncos have their man.