REPORT: The NFL Changing The Overtime Format Will Be ‘Discussed’

It sounds like the NFL might take a look at changing the overtime format.

The overtime format has been under heavy fire ever since the Chiefs beat the Bills in OT after winning the coin toss. The Bills never had a chance to respond because the Chiefs scored a TD. If Kansas City had been stopped or only scored a field goal, Josh Allen and the offense would have got a shot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Chiefs won the toss, started with the ball, and the rest is history. Their march down the field concluded with a Mahomes touchdown to Kelce and Kansas City was headed to the AFC Championship game.pic.twitter.com/c7CntoRwwy — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022

“Don’t know yet. It will certainly be discussed, as it has been almost every year,” an unnamed person with knowledge of the situation told the Washington Post.

Another person told the Post, “I don’t see it changing for the regular season. I think you’ll probably see consideration of it for the postseason.”

Just 13 seconds remained for the Chiefs to mount a comeback. Luckily, @PatrickMahomes was up to the task. pic.twitter.com/LAJXqjwQGo — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022

I think I speak for everyone when I say the OT format in the NFL has to change. You simply can’t have a team win the toss, score and end the game, especially in the playoffs.

The format should be similar to college. Give the ball to each team maybe at 40 and just do alternating possessions.

Allen and Davis said not so fast. Six plays later, the Bills found themselves back in the lead and Davis entered the record books with his 4th TD.pic.twitter.com/DgdL4Pwvnd — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022

Getting the ball at the 40 puts you right on the edge of field goal range, still makes it difficult but provides plenty of opportunities for explosion.

Trust me, fans would love to see that instead of just watching one team score a touchdown and calling it a game. Nobody wants to see that, other than the winning team.

What an unforgettable game to cap off an unforgettable weekend of football.pic.twitter.com/ovoOOQsGbt — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022

I’m open to suggestions, but the NFL has to make some changes. That much I know for sure.