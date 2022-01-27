‘Right Of Attila The Hun’: ‘The View’ Hosts Launch Racial Attacks On Clarence Thomas For Being Conservative

Co-hosts of “The View” launched racial attacks at U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for being conservative Thursday, calling him “right of Attila the Hun” and more.

During a panel discussion on the ABC talk show, the ladies discussed SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer retiring from the court and leaving a vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill. The White House has reiterated the president’s promise to nominate the first black female justice to fill the vacancy.

Sarah Haines said that “considering the uneven kind of court we have right now,” it was important to “get another liberal” and representation like the “first black woman” on the court. She noted how “there’s only been two black men.” (RELATED: ‘The View’ Silences Lisa Ling After She Tries To Criticize Biden For Calling Doocy A ‘Son Of A B*tch’)

Sunny Hostin replied, “One doesn’t really represent the black community.” (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

WATCH:

Joy Behar later called the Supreme Court “this dictorial branch of the government” and “so anti-democracy,” citing presidents appointing the justices and the justices not having term limits.

Hostin said that in terms of justices who have been appointed, it has “been 94% white men.”

“You know you could make the case that somebody like [SCOTUS Justice] Amy Coney Barrett was put in there because she’s a white woman who they say, well, she’ll go against abortion rights and she’s a woman,” Behar shared. “So that was deliberate, I think.”

“Clarence Thomas, a black guy, a black man, a justice,” she added. “Okay, I’ll give it to him. He’s a smart guy, but he is to the right of Attila The Hun, this guy. And they put him in there thinking ‘oh, a black man will go against voting rights,’ which is what he does.”

“It was terrible,” Hostin interjected. “It’s terribly disrespectful to appoint someone like Clarence Thomas with his philosophies to the seat of Thurgood Marshall, a civil rights activist.”