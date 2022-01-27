Are We Headed For A War With Russia? Former Force Recon Marine Weighs In

Former Force Recon Marine Chad Robichaux shared his predictions for what will happen between Russia and Ukraine, his message to President Joe Biden and more.

WATCH:

