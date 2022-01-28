Editorial

Antonio Brown Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Retiring, Says They Were The ‘Best Tandem In The NFL’

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers greets Antonio Brown #84 on the field before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 18, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Antonio Brown had a measured response to Ben Roethlisberger retiring.

AB spent several seasons playing with Big Ben for the Steelers, and they were certainly a dominant duo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead of using Roethlisberger’s retirement to say something stupid or generate bad headlines, AB had a pretty heartwarming tweet.

“Best tandem in the NFL, Congrats Legend [crown emoji] #7,” the talented but troubled receiver tweeted in reaction to the retirement news.

This is the most measured and rational thing we’ve seen AB say in a long time. Generally speaking, his comments and interviews since the Bucs cut him loose have been borderline unhinged.

The dude claimed he doesn’t have mental health issues, but just has a super high IQ! It’s hard to take him seriously.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

However, when it came to Big Ben riding off into the sunset, AB didn’t feel the need to tweet something unhinged.

He just kept it real and pointed out that they were a dominant duo and in his mind, the best in the NFL.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

I guess AB is still able to focus on someone other than himself from time to time!