Antonio Brown Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Retiring, Says They Were The ‘Best Tandem In The NFL’

Antonio Brown had a measured response to Ben Roethlisberger retiring.

AB spent several seasons playing with Big Ben for the Steelers, and they were certainly a dominant duo.

Instead of using Roethlisberger’s retirement to say something stupid or generate bad headlines, AB had a pretty heartwarming tweet.

“Best tandem in the NFL, Congrats Legend [crown emoji] #7,” the talented but troubled receiver tweeted in reaction to the retirement news.

This is the most measured and rational thing we’ve seen AB say in a long time. Generally speaking, his comments and interviews since the Bucs cut him loose have been borderline unhinged.

The dude claimed he doesn’t have mental health issues, but just has a super high IQ! It’s hard to take him seriously.

However, when it came to Big Ben riding off into the sunset, AB didn’t feel the need to tweet something unhinged.

He just kept it real and pointed out that they were a dominant duo and in his mind, the best in the NFL.

I guess AB is still able to focus on someone other than himself from time to time!