Superstar Barry Manilow Shuts Down Rumors He’s Given Spotify An Ultimatum Over Joe Rogan

Superstar Barry Manilow shut down rumors Friday that he’s joined with musician Neil Young in giving Spotify an ultimatum over podcaster Joe Rogan’s COVID-19 vaccine comments.

“I recently heard a rumor about me and Spotify,” the 78-year-old singer tweeted Friday to his tens of thousands of followers.

"I don't know where it started, but it didn't start with me or anyone who represents me," he added.

The "Mandy" hitmaker's comments come after a report surfaced from Not The Bee under a headline that read, "Bad News For Boomers! Peter Frampton And Barry Manilow Join Neil Young In Threats To Remove Music From Spotify In Protest Of Joe Rogan."

Musician Peter Frampton tweeted Friday, “Good for you Neil. I’ve always been an Apple guy for streaming. No Joe Rogan for me thank you! @neilyoung @SpotifyUSA.”

It is unclear by the post if Frampton’s tweet was a threat that it was his music or Rogan, but Manilow made it clear he wasn’t joining Young.

Young threatened Monday to remove his music from Spotify’s platform over the podcast host’s comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. The 76-year-old rocker told Spotify it could “have Rogan or Young. Not both.” The streaming site started removing the 76-year-old rocker’s music Thursday.